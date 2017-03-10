Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption There was an unexpected distraction during a live interview on BBC News

The internet's heart is melting for two young children who videobombed their father's BBC interview, and the boss who tried a gender-swapping experiment.

When the unexpected strikes

Anyone with toddlers will sympathise with this experience.

A video of two children videobombing their father's live interview on BBC News on Friday morning has gone viral. The video has been viewed more than ten million times on BBC Facebook pages.

Professor Robert Kelly was speaking to BBC News about the political crisis in South Korea when his children sauntered in keen to share the spotlight.

The little girl in a yellow jumper with a sassy sway is the darling of the internet.

Football commentator Arlo White captured the mood of many Twitter users, writing: "Love this little girl's strut".

And we all know this feeling.

Many social media users sympathised with Professor Kelly efforts to juggle working from home and some unexpected playtime.

Beth Ortega said what many parents are thinking - "we laugh with you, mum and dad, because we've all been there in one way or another".

We can all agree with Chris who says "the baby cruising in had me in tears laughing".

"Adorable kids and this is so funny! Very well handled and your composure is brilliant", gushed Jasmeen Islam.

Calls are now growing for an encore. Pretty please.

Sexism exists!

An American man who swapped his name for a woman's at work has explained that his experiment taught him how the world is sexist.

His discovery has been both praised and criticised.

Martin Schneider thought his colleague Nicole Hallberg was taking too long to work with clients because she had less experience than him.

Then one day he received rude, dismissive and 'impossible' emails from a client, and he realised he had accidentally emailed from their shared inbox with the signature 'Nicole'.

His client thought 'he' was a 'she'. But after clarifying that he in fact was a man called Martin, the client became much nicer.

So Martin decided to experiment. He swapped his email signature with Nicole - and he had the worst two weeks of his life.

"I noticed very quickly that when emailing as Nichole I got a lot more push-back - they would question me, they were ruder more frequently - it was markedly different when they thought I was a woman. They questioned my expertise," Martin told the BBC.

Nicole meanwhile had a great two weeks. "I had one of the easiest weeks of my professional life," she said on Medium.

The experiment was posted on Twitter on Thursday in a thread that has been retweeted thousands of times.

Tom tweeted that it was great lesson for men to see another man recognising his privilege in the workplace.

A good lesson for men

'Welcome to being a woman for a few hours', muses @thegemmadiaries.

But not everyone is happy.

Why didn't Martin Schneider believe sexism existed until he experienced it himself, wonders @baeoflight, in a tweet that was retweeted 114 times.