Image caption Adichie is the author of Why We Should All Be Feminists

Nigerian novelist and storyteller Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's appearance on US TV programme The Daily Show has seen thousands of people commenting on the role of men within feminism, and when to hold open a door for somebody or not.

Since talking to the show's host Trevor Noah on Thursday evening about why men are important for the feminist movement, Adichie has been trending on Twitter in Nigeria, with reaction to her remarks tweeted over 41,000 times at time of writing.

"Men have to be on board," said Adichie. "Because we share the world."

"Men have to be on board. You can change women all you want — if you don't change men, nothing changes. Because we share the world."



Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie explains why men are important for the feminist movement: https://t.co/6VPXNGVq7w pic.twitter.com/nRMuQGvDgO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 7, 2018

As the author of Why We Should All Be Feminists, published in 2014 and based on her TED talk in 2012 which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, her comments should not be a surprise.

However, many people have responded to Adichie's comments on etiquette between genders.

Adichie explained she was happy for people to hold the door for her but hoped "they're not doing it for this idea of chivalry," as it could imply weakness on the woman's part. However, Nigerian student Tade Derhbi suggested: "Hold the door for everyone. It's plain courtesy".

One fan of Adiche's work, Chabala Kapoya, also disagreed with the author about doors being opened for her, saying she is not weak but it was "really nice and cute when someone does it".

I love Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie her work is amazing. But listen I still want doors to be opened for me. No I'm not weak and no you don't have to do it. But it's just really nice and cute when someone does it. — Aubrey's Angel 🦉 (@ChabalaKapoya) June 8, 2018

Nigerian lawyer Rotimi Ibitoye said Adichie was going through a "Kanye phase" by "rebelling against the status quo," and pointed out that even animals have gender roles: "A female lion hunts for food and the male protects the pride".

Chimamanda is going through a Kanye phase. A stage in your life where you just want to rebel against the status quo. It's normal with creatives, but pls apply sense. Even animals have gender roles, it is innate. A female lion hunts for food and the male protects the pride. — Rotimi Ibitoye (@Timi_Toye) June 7, 2018

Onye Nku applauded Adichie for saying chivalry was sexist, and describes her as "an icon."

Chimamanda is not the first feminist to say that chivalry is sexist. We been knew that already.



I just love how she talks about even the most basic feminist ideals and it becomes a hot topic.



An icon. — Onye Nkụ (@TheNnanna) June 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Nigerian blogger Ivie summarised what was discussed in the interview, but said the media would distort Adichie's points.