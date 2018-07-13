Image copyright Sakarya University Image caption Sakarya University Law Faculty's Dean Mahmut Bilen

Images of a mother receiving an honorary degree at the University of Sakarya in Turkey, alongside her visually impaired daughter, have been shared tens of thousands of times across Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.

Professor Mahmut Bilen, who presented the award to Berru Merve Kul and her mother Havva, shared a video of Thursday's ceremony.

The university wanted to show appreciation and recognition to Berru's mother for reading her daughter's lecture notes during her four-year course.

Skip Twitter post by @Bilenmah Check out this awesome video: Görme engelli kızına destek olan anneye fahri mezuniyet belgesi - SAKARYA https://t.co/90jp8f4BjV Fakültemiz mezuniyet töreninde kamuoyunda büyük ilgi gören mütevazı belge ve teşekkürümüzün özet video görüntüsü — Mahmut Bilen (@Bilenmah) July 13, 2018 Report

News coverage of the award has been liked more than 58,000 times on Reddit and one blogger's tweet calling Havva Kul "mother of the year" has been liked more than 88,000 times.

Skip Twitter post by @Kochavva Bu fotoğraftaki anne var ya, görme engelli kızına, tüm hukuk metinlerini defalarca okuyup onu çalıştırarak kızının 4 yılda fakülteyi bitirmesini sağlamış.

Yılın annesi bence.

Sözün bittiği yer...



Yer: Sakarya Üniversitesi... pic.twitter.com/1AYRC0Z4YY — Havva Koç (@Kochavva) July 11, 2018 Report

Another user would give her a higher ranking, "not just the mother of the year but of the century."

On Reddit, the mother's dedication was applauded, with one user slightly in awe of her dedication: "I once tried to read a chapter out of a legal textbook and almost passed out."

Some thought the "honorary" degree was not enough. One tweeted the mother should also be given a diploma.

An outpouring of praise has continued, with comments such as: "The world is turning for these beautiful people," and "There are no words to define this perfect mother."

Skip Twitter post by @abdullahincebiz 4 yıl boyunca görme engelli kızına hukuk kitaplarını okuyan, onu çalıştıran Anneye fahri diploma verilmiş. Üniversiteye ve rektörüne nasıl güzel bir cümle kursam diye düşünüyorum. Her kelime az geliyor. O mükemmel Anne için zaten söylenebilecek karşılığını anlatacak kelime yok. — ABdullah İNCEBİZ (@abdullahincebiz) July 12, 2018 Report

Image copyright Sakarya University Image caption There were many jubilant faces after graduation at Sakarya University

On Facebook, Emrah Akdogan could appreciate the pair's hard work and Tabularin Yikilisi added, "What a wonderful mother you are."

Meanwhile, there were some negative comments from users who criticised the authorities for not giving enough support to visually impaired students.

One called for more support in the form of reading material in Braille and audio sources in libraries and computer rooms.