Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A re-imagined exchange between Trump and a boy mowing the White House lawn has been widely shared

Social media users have responded to President Trump's angry Twitter threat towards Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani by aping his words to air their own grievances.

Trump - making liberal use of the caps lock key - warned Iran's president of "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before" in response to Rouhani's earlier declaration that war with Iran would be "the mother of all wars".

While media coverage has focused largely on the geo-political ramifications of Trump's unique brand of Twitter diplomacy and the deterioration of relations between the United States and Iran, many Twitter users chose instead to make fun.

From old yoghurt left festering in the fridge to flat-pack furniture woes, there is seemingly no end of problems to which they have been able to turn the president's words.

Since the warning was issued, more than 85,000 tweets using the president's comments have been made - and part of Trump's statement has been among Twitter's top global trends.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

President Trump, it's famously claimed, is partial to McDonald's. So it's possible he may sympathise with one social media user's use of his words to lament his lack of chicken nuggets.

To my local McDonald's: NEVER, EVER FORGET MY EXTRA NUGGETS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A MAN THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED STAFF MESSING UP MY ORDER & STUFF. BE CAUTIOUS! — sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢs 🇨🇦 (@scrueggs) July 23, 2018

Republican political strategist and Trump critic, Rick Wilson, was more concerned with food left in the fridge.

NEVER, EVER LEAVE THREE WEEK OLD YOGURT IN THE FRIDGE AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR FEMENTED FOODS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 23, 2018

As social media users warmed to the theme, transgressions in the workplace came to the fore.

To Karen: NEVER, EVER FORGET TO REPLACE THE INK IN THE PRINTER AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COMPANY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR FORGETFULNESS & BAD HAIR. BE CAUTIOUS! — Kage (@swissmistress) July 23, 2018

Karen is a repeat-offender.

Karen, from work: NEVER, EVER MICROWAVE FISH IN THE BREAK ROOM AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A WORKPLACE THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR STINKY FOOD OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — In my younger days I used to sport a shag (@SethFromThe716) July 23, 2018

Some dug out a picture of Trump talking to a boy mowing the White House lawn and re-imagined the interaction.

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! pic.twitter.com/QgsL5jU9aM — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 23, 2018

Others simply rewrote President Trump's tweet with song lyrics. Guns n Roses and Rick Astley hits were among those to be given a new lease of life.

To Iranian President Rouhani: TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY. OH WONT YOU PLEASE TAKE ME HOME. TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY. OH WONT YOU PLEASE TAKE ME HOME. YEAH YEAH! — CK (@cranekicker) July 23, 2018