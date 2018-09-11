Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kirstie Allsopp is best known for presenting Location, Location, Location on Channel 4

Kirstie Allsopp has left Twitter after facing a fierce backlash when she admitted she smashed her children's iPads over her gaming rules.

Parents slammed the TV presenter online after she revealed she broke her sons' devices when they played games outside their permitted time.

Criticism soon flooded onto social media, with many people calling her "privileged" and "absurd".

Her Twitter account has since been disabled.

It was not long before outraged parents took to social media to vent their fury at the Location, Location, Location presenter, who has two sons and two stepsons.

Thousands of people have been commenting on it - the majority condemning her actions and the message it sends to children.

Image copyright Facebook

But she has also received backing from fellow parents weary of tantrums come time to turn off machines.

Image copyright Facebook

Some took quite a strong stance and suggested she was condoning violence and criminal damage.

Skip Twitter post by @AllTheAme I think you've missed the point that it is not okay to teach your kids that when someone doesn't listen to you, it's okay to lash out at them, get physical and destroy something. The price of the item isn't the issue. It's the message. Knee jerk reactions don't teach anything 😟 — Sara 🦄✨ (@AllTheAme) September 10, 2018 Report

Twitter users then noticed her account had vanished only hours after the story emerged on Monday.

Prior to that, Allsopp had added fuel to the fire by comparing smashing the iPads to destroying a packet of cigarettes.

Image copyright Twitter

But this just attracted even more comments, with some calling it a "weak" comparison.

Skip Twitter post by @yorkshiredadof4 Sorry, a weak argument if ever there was one. You could donate the iPads to a charity shop and put them to some good. Cigarettes are nothing but harmful, iPads can actually be used for good. — Yorkshire Dad of 4 (@yorkshiredadof4) September 10, 2018 Report

Another user, @BelfastBabs, said Allsopp's actions made her "more of a child than any of them".

Skip Twitter post by @BelfastBabs Smashing up expensive technology to make a point makes you more of a child than any of them. Turn off the WiFi, limit their access or donate the devices to a worthy cause, lots of options that don’t involve you throwing a tantrum and embarrassing yourself. — Barbara Whearty (@BelfastBabs) September 10, 2018 Report

Some were clearly not on board with her parenting style, with @emkaybeesoon saying "thank God you were not my mother".

Skip Twitter post by @emkaybeesoon Thank god you were not my mother. I am 51 have 4 kids and play Fornite with my 2 youngest. Your kids are probably the only kids at school who don't play it now. Engage with them and play with them, you get a great window into their world ! — Michael John Kemp (@emkaybeesoon) September 10, 2018 Report

It's not the first time her parenting stance has been called into question.

You might also like

She was forced to defend her decision to sit separately from her sons when flying earlier this year.

It was not long before this was referenced in the responses as well.

Skip Twitter post by @Triplestringer Smashing their things, making them travel economy while you lord it up. Good luck if you need their help in the autumn of your life. Your actions will stay in their minds for ever. — Craig Giles (@Triplestringer) September 10, 2018 Report

But there was also sympathy for the TV presenter, with some people agreeing with her actions.

Kerry Hill said on Facebook: "It came from frustration in the heat of the moment and was a visible wake up call".

Image copyright Facebook

She continued: "There's no need to call her violent, mental or fault her for being rich. I think it was good she was honest about the frustrations of parenting".

And Zara Graham praised her actions saying "good on her", with this Facebook post.