Chrissy Teigen leads baby helmet craze

Image copyright Chrissy Teigen Image caption Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her son on Instagram wearing a skull shaping helmet

Chrissy Teigen has posted a picture of her son wearing a helmet for the first time.

On Instagram the model wrote: "My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today! Please don't feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we're just fixing his flat."

The helmets are used to treat plagiocephaly and brachycephaly or flat head syndrome.

The image of Miles has received more than than 1.1 million likes and has prompted many parents to share pictures of their own children wearing helmets in a show of solidarity, including little Colton.

Image copyright @KristinNicole84 Image caption Kristin posted a picture of her son Colton wearing his helmet in 2016

Flat head syndrome is common and affects one in every five babies born. According to the NHS, a baby's skull can be relatively soft and can change shape if constant pressure is applied.

The NHS says many babies get flat heads from sleeping on their backs, which they need to do to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

It usually is not anything to worry about, but seek advice from your GP if you are concerned. The shape of the head should improve naturally over time as young children start moving around.

Consultant Paediatrician Donald Macgregor, from NHS Tayside, told the BBC helmets hold parts of the skull firm leaving space for other parts to grow.

According to Great Ormond Street Hospital the use of helmets as a treatment is "controversial" as it is not yet known how effective they are.

Helmets generally are not recommended by NHS because there is no clear evidence to suggest they work.

That said, Melissa was happy with the results their son gained from using a helmet.

My son had a helmet too!!! Loved to be on his left side! Lol within a few months round head again!! They are just so cute with them on!! — Melissa (@MelissaJoy83) December 4, 2018

Some Twitter users like Jennifer were grateful for the discussion highlighting how common the condition is.

Every time I see a baby in a helmet, I think they have good parents who love their baby so much. Parenting is hard and these little blips can make you stressed. Thank you for posting and helping other parents see how common babies in helmets are. — Jennifer (@jray1000) December 4, 2018

But let's be honest, all we want to see is pictures of babies in helmets...

Image copyright Ashley J Image caption This is Archer from Houston, Texas in November 2017 at 18 months old

