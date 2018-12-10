Image copyright YouTube Image caption The Rewind 2018 thumbnail image features various YouTubers including popular Fortnite streamer Ninja

The annual recap touting "the videos, music and trends that defined YouTube in 2018" has become the second-most disliked video in the website's history.

YouTube Rewind 2018 has amassed over 6.8M dislikes at the time of writing, second only to Justin Bieber's 2010 single Baby which was disliked over 9.7M times.

But while Bieber's dislikes came over the past eight years, YouTube was able to reach the milestone in just three days.

So why has the video been so disliked?

Rewind 2018 has come under criticism for not including some of the site's top stars, including Logan Paul, Shane Dawson and PewDiePie - with the video's comments dominated by people asking where the website's most-subscribed to YouTuber is.

PewDiePie's battle with Bollywood channel T-Series to keep the top spot has been one of the most-talked about topics on the website, yet it did not feature in the video.

PewDiePie - whose real name is Felix Kjellberg - has released a reaction video in which he criticises the oversaturation of video game Fortnite and inclusion of people that aren't YouTube personalities, such as clips of US talk show hosts Trevor Noah and John Oliver doing Fortnite dances.

He points out that the video does not mention key moments of 2018, such as the outpouring of support on YouTube for those who died this year, including LazyTown's 'Robbie Rotten' actor Stefan Karl Stefansson.

"I remember Rewind [used to be] something that seemed like an homage to the creators that year," he says in the video. "It was something cool to be a part of.

"Now it's like I'm almost glad I'm not in it, because it's such a cringey video at this point. It's so disconnected with the community and its creators."

Others on social media shared PewDiePie's views.

One of the biggest criticisms of the video was the failure to feature Logan Paul and KSI, whose boxing bout was streamed by around 800,000 people on YouTube.

Their much-hyped fight in Manchester Arena drew questions on how YouTube may influence modern sport, yet it did not make the cut.

Other notable absences include Shane Dawson, whose eight-part series on Jake Paul was widely-discussed on social media in 2018.

But the reaction was not all bad.

Some people came forward to defend the video, with British YouTuber TomSka telling his followers that he liked Rewind 2018.

While others have praised individual moments, including a popular animated sequence by JaidenAnimations, and the brief appearance of drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova.