In the eyes of some social media critics the United States' youngest-ever congresswoman can do no right.

To a lengthy list of past misdemeanours, including her clothes and not being rich, can now be added the grievous crime of dancing while in college.

A day before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was officially sworn-in, near decade-old footage of the congresswoman dancing as a student at Boston University re-emerged on Twitter, apparently in an effort to embarrass her.

It has since been viewed more than 8 million times.

"Here is America's favourite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," one right-wing Twitter account, @AnonymousQ1776, wrote as they shared the clip. The account, which appears to reference the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory, has since been removed.

"After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is forced out of office after one term she can go dance on a stage that has a pole," said another.

But the criticism prompted a much larger wave of support for the congresswoman online.

Oh my goodness. A high school student dancing and singing? Who do you think this is going to offend, the pastor in Footloose? — Fluent in Sarcasm (@jokork9) January 3, 2019

"[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is officially done," comedian Patton Oswalt joked.

"She'll never recover from the world seeing her dancing adorably and having fun with her friends."

"I want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to give me dance lessons," Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted, while actor Russell Crowe declared her "fantastic".

The video of Ms Ocasio-Cortez was compiled from a longer video featuring Boston University students. The video was posted to YouTube in 2010, when Ms Ocasio-Cortez was an undergraduate.

The video was part of a meme circulating at the time.

Participants, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other students at Boston University, emulated the dance from 1980s movie The Breakfast Club in a mash-up featuring the song Lisztomania, by French indie band Phoenix.

This was what (lol) we now call a meme. They used to be more sophisticated than top-text-bottom-text. Then a group in SF did it too and it was off to the races, with versions popping up from all over the place. AOC appeared in the Boston University take https://t.co/0UZDYQonem — Parker Higgins (@xor) January 3, 2019

Since beating veteran Democrat Joe Crowley in a New York congressional primary in July 2018, Ms Ocasio-Cortez has been subject to unusually intense scrutiny from some conservative critics, particularly online.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has spoken of her financial struggles, and many of those conservative critics seek to portray her concerns as disingenuous.

In November a Washington Examiner journalist was criticised for a "sexist" tweet, subsequently deleted, in which he posted a picture of Ms Ocasio-Cortez from behind.

"I'll tell you something: that jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles," he wrote.

Fox and Friends host Katie Pavlich said Ms Ocasio-Cortez represented "hypocrisy at its best" and had "expensive tastes for a socialist" after she wore expensive clothes, which she did not keep, for a magazine photo shoot.

More recently, right-wing political website the Gateway Pundit has published images from Ms Ocasio-Cortez's high school yearbook in an effort to portray her as part of a wealthy elite.

However, the congresswoman had less than $7,000 (£5,500) in savings, her director of communications told CNBC in November.