Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption People have called for Inayat Kassam to receive a state commendation after he helped evacuate people from the siege

Social media users are commending the bravery of people who helped during the siege at the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi.

A number of hashtags have been created to highlight positive stories which arose from the tragedy, including #WeShallOvercome and #KenyaUnbowed.

The two phrases have been used more than 30,000 times on Twitter in the past 24 hours.

Among those being praised is Inayat Kassam, a survival trainer, who assisted in evacuating people from the scene.

In 2013, Mr Kassam coordinated a rescue mission during an attack at Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall.

Kenyan journalist and talk show host Jeff Koinange called Mr Kassam "a true hero" in a tweet which has been liked 11,000 times.

Twitter users have called for Mr Kassam to receive a state commendation for his actions in both attacks.

An unknown member of security forces has also been recognised online for his bravery during the siege.

The striking photo of the armed man shielding eight people cowered behind him has been shared widely on social media.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Social media users are seeking to counter graphic images of those hurt in the attack with more positive stories and photos

The image has drawn attention to the sacrifices made by servicemen and women to protect others and has led to people thanking them for their bravery.

BBC journalist Mercy Juma captured the moment one woman showed her appreciation for those involved in the rescue operation by providing them with tea and bread.

Image copyright Mercy Juma Image caption One Twitter user said the photo of the act of kindness had "brought tears of joy" to their eyes

Ms Juma said the lady served about 100 people.

"Many people appreciated her. They were saying thank you and gladly accepting her offer.

"She even went to get more when her first batch ran out."