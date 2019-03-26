Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BTS performing in 2018

US toymaker Mattel has unveiled a collection of BTS dolls and it is fair to say the response has been mixed.

Fans of the K-Pop super group have set the internet aflame with fevered discussion of the South Korean boy band's miniature effigies.

Since the first images of the dolls were released on Monday, the online army of BTS fans have propelled the toymaker's name into the top global Twitter trends.

And while much of the reaction has been supportive, more than a few are less than happy with what they have seen.

Mattel had been teasing the dolls' release for weeks, but their introduction to the world left some a little underwhelmed.

And the reaction memes kept on coming.

Most complaints seemed to centre around the dolls' hair.

Others were remarkably concerned with the boy band's bottom line, keen to discourage criticism and avoid putting off "future investors".

Many fans simply felt the criticism was rude.

While some compared them favourably to another high-profile boy band doll partnership.

Mattel's collaboration with BTS was announced in January.

"BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language," Sejal Shah Miller, Mattel's senior vice president and global brand manager, said.

"Through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band."

There's certainly been plenty of engagement online.