When terminal cancer patient Chris Taylor tweeted that he was scared he would not live to see the latest release of his favourite video game, the social media world responded with gusto.

His tweet triggered a campaign that saw thousands of well-wishers help him realise his dream of playing Nintendo's Smash Bros. Ultimate, months before its release.

The 21-year-old, from Ontario, in Canada, has bone cancer which has left him bedridden and unable to move more than a few feet.

He said: "December is a long way away for someone who is already bedridden.

"I know it's childish to despair over a video game but Smash means a lot to me and when Ultimate looks so good it breaks my heart."