Gamer with terminal cancer achieves 'Ultimate' goal
By Kris Bramwell BBC UGC & Social News
  • 25 September 2018
Chris Taylor playing the video game Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When terminal cancer patient Chris Taylor tweeted that he was scared he would not live to see the latest release of his favourite video game, the social media world responded with gusto.

His tweet triggered a campaign that saw thousands of well-wishers help him realise his dream of playing Nintendo's Smash Bros. Ultimate, months before its release.

The 21-year-old, from Ontario, in Canada, has bone cancer which has left him bedridden and unable to move more than a few feet.

He said: "December is a long way away for someone who is already bedridden.

"I know it's childish to despair over a video game but Smash means a lot to me and when Ultimate looks so good it breaks my heart."

Dad's damaged army photo restored by social media
By Georgina Rannard BBC News
  • 21 September 2018
The army picture of Gary Connolly, from Campo, California, was restored after his daughter posted it on a Reddit forum. She first thought it was taken in 1976, later corrected by her dad to 1977
The army picture of Gary Connolly, from Campo, California, was restored after his daughter posted it on a Reddit forum. She first thought it was taken in 1976, later corrected by her dad to 1977

Before digital photography, many images were just snapped and printed once. If that picture became damaged, you had to live with it.

Alexiz Connolly, who lives on the Campo Indian Reservation, California, has one such photo - an army portrait of her dad taken in 1977 but now sadly creased and crinkled.

3D printing shop closes after accusations of idolatry
By George Pierpoint, BBC News And Joana Saba, BBC Monitoring
  • 19 September 2018
Screen grab from Al-Qabas news showing 3D printed figure Image copyright Al-Qabas News

A 3D printing shop in Kuwait has reportedly been shut down by authorities following pressure from an Islamist cleric.

The shop, which specialises in producing figurines that bear a life-like resemblance to real people, was accused of creating "idols" by Sheikh Othman al-Khamis.

Regret over shaming homeless man filmed shaving on train
By George Pierpoint BBC News
  • 18 September 2018
Man shaving his face Image copyright Getty Images

When a man was filmed shaving on a train the initial response on social media was disgust and outrage.

Now though people are expressing their regret at making snap judgements amidst an outpouring of empathy on social media. So what happened?

A widower 'full of regret' offers advice to a young woman
George Pierpoint BBC News
  • 17 September 2018
Feet on scales Image copyright Getty Images

When a 21-year-old woman asked a weight loss forum for advice on how to deal with her boyfriend making comments about her appearance, one widower's response moved many to reflect on how we treat our loved ones.

The widower replied to the young woman to share how he was full of regret for not being more supportive of his late wife when she struggled with her body image.

K-pop: HyunA and E'Dawn relationship causes controversy
By Tom Gerken, UGC & Social News And BBC Korean Service
  • 13 September 2018
Three K-pop artists pose for a photo Image copyright Cube Entertainment
E'Dawn (left) and HyunA (middle) formed K-pop band Triple H with Hui (right)

The head of a major music label in South Korea has denied reports HyunA and E'Dawn, two members of the pop trio Triple H, have been sacked after revealing their relationship.

Cube Entertainment CEO Shin Dae-Nam released a statement after 720,000 tweets in 10 hours mentioned the K-pop stars' supposed sacking.

The country where Facebook posts whipped up hate
BBC Trending Going in-depth on social media
  • 12 September 2018
A Rohingya refugee cries as he climbs on a truck distributing aid for a local NGO near the Balukali refugee camp Image copyright Getty Images
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar

Decades of ethnic and religious tensions, a sudden explosion of internet access, and a company that had trouble identifying and removing the most hateful posts.

It all added up to a perfect storm in Myanmar, where the United Nations says Facebook had a "determining role" in whipping up anger against the Rohingya minority.

Kirstie Allsopp leaves Twitter over iPad smashing backlash
By Katie Thompson BBC UGC & Social News
  • 11 September 2018
Kirstie Allsopp Image copyright Getty Images
Kirstie Allsopp is best known for presenting Location, Location, Location on Channel 4

Kirstie Allsopp has left Twitter after facing a fierce backlash when she admitted she smashed her children's iPads over her gaming rules.

Parents slammed the TV presenter online after she revealed she broke her sons' devices when they played games outside their permitted time.

Man arrested after breakfast with woman in Saudi Arabia
By Tom Gerken, UGC & Social News Team And Rana Taha, BBC Monitoring
  • 10 September 2018
A close up of the video showing the man and woman having breakfast together.
Arrested after eating this meal

An Egyptian man in Saudi Arabia has been arrested after a video of him having breakfast with a woman went viral on Twitter.

In the video, a man with an Egyptian dialect eats breakfast beside a woman wearing a full face veil, who many assumed to be Saudi.

Domino's Pizza tattoos earn some Russians 'free pizza for life'
By Tom Gerken, BBC UGC & Social News And Katherine Zeveleva, BBC Monitoring
  • 7 September 2018
Four people pose with their domino's tattoos. Image copyright Red Rum Tattoo
There were a lot of variations on the theme

One tattoo. 100 years. 10,000 free pizzas.

That was the deal offered to people in Russia last week when Domino's Pizza in Russia began their "Domino's Forever" campaign on social media offering "free pizza for your whole life".

