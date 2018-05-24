Business

Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs

The move comes as Germany's biggest lender attempts to return to profitability.

Why the Treasury is no fan of a ring-fenced 'NHS tax'

What is the best way to pay for funding increases for our health care?

24 May 2018
Kamal Ahmed Economics editor

Barclays and Standard Chartered tie-up: Just a fairytale?

Should two of Britain’s biggest banks tie the knot and create a new global powerhouse?

23 May 2018
Simon Jack Business editor

North Korea-US talks: Kim is in this for economic guarantees

North Korea's threat to pull out of its upcoming summit with the US in Singapore should come as no surprise.

16 May 2018
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,765.46 -0.3%
Dow Jones 24,886.81 +0.21%
Nasdaq 7,425.96 +0.64%
Nikkei 225 22,437.01 -1.11%
15 minute delay. Last updated 13:28