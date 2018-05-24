Business
Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs
The move comes as Germany's biggest lender attempts to return to profitability.
McDonald's pressed to scrap plastic straws
The fast food giant faces shareholder pressure to show "leadership in the elimination of plastic straws".
Live Business Live: Pound above $1.34
Sterling jumps after the release of better than expected retail sales figures for April.
Samsonite accused of 'massaging profits'
Minister plays down £20bn customs claim
- 24 May 2018
Comcast 'preparing' to bid for Fox
Trump launches US car import probe
- 24 May 2018
China fines Muji over 'Taiwan' packaging
- 24 May 2018
'Beast from the East' bites B&Q
- 24 May 2018
Tesla boss Musk rants at press on Twitter
- 23 May 2018
Uber ends Arizona driverless car programme
- 23 May 2018
Turkish lira rallies after rate hike
- 23 May 2018
Do your colleagues want to 'get to know the real you'?
- 21 May 2018
'Sense of betrayal'
New Zealand happy to forget UK's past trade snub
Global conversation
The United Nations is asking young people what they think
- 23 May 2018
Fatal confusion?
As cars become more automated are we taking too many risks?
- 22 May 2018
'I found my call in life'
The multi-millionaire who started out in business on a public phone
- 21 May 2018
China worries
US weighs plans to curb Chinese investment
- 21 May 2018
Expensive remittances
The problem of sending cash back home
- 18 May 2018
Why the Treasury is no fan of a ring-fenced 'NHS tax'
What is the best way to pay for funding increases for our health care?
Barclays and Standard Chartered tie-up: Just a fairytale?
Should two of Britain’s biggest banks tie the knot and create a new global powerhouse?
North Korea-US talks: Kim is in this for economic guarantees
North Korea's threat to pull out of its upcoming summit with the US in Singapore should come as no surprise.
Do your colleagues want to 'get to know the real you'?
- 21 May 2018
|Index
|Value
|Change
|FTSE 100
|7,765.46
|-0.3%
|Dow Jones
|24,886.81
|+0.21%
|Nasdaq
|7,425.96
|+0.64%
|Nikkei 225
|22,437.01
|-1.11%
|15 minute delay. Last updated 13:28