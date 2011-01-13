Image caption The store had a tough Christmas

Book chain British Bookshops has gone into administration following cash flow problems and tough trading conditions.

Administrators from restructuring group Zolfo Cooper said the company would continue to trade as normal, and no job cuts have been announced.

They have also brought in stock clearance firm GA Europe to help run British Bookshops as the various options are considered.

British Bookshops has 51 stores and 300 staff across the south of England.

GA Europe told trade paper Bookseller: "The chain's trading performance declined in the latter part of 2010.

"Bad weather also severely impacted Christmas sales, which came in below expectations."