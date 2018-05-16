Global education

Skills for peace

Colombia's ex-fighters have returned home, but they are often illiterate and unemployed and in urgent need of new skills for jobs.

Right to learn

Gordon Brown and the UN launch a $10bn global fund to create school places

London ranked best student city in the world

London ranked best student city in the world

  • 9 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Safety call for young workers at risk

More than a million people face injury and accidents at work every day - with young workers the most at risk.

Top chefs compete to do good with food

Can upmarket restaurants and top chefs also win a competition for social activism?

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Digital exam angst

  • 18 April 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

JK Rowling's happy ending for orphans

  • 11 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Seeing a better future

  • 4 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Malala returns to Pakistan for first time

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section Asia

World's toughest place to study?

  • 28 March 2018
  • From the section Business

US segregation case schoolgirl dies at 76

Teaching men to prevent sexual violence

  • 20 March 2018
  • From the section Business

UK teacher wins global best teacher prize

School shooting survivors reject guns for teachers

The hidden aid sent back by migrant workers

  • 14 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Lessons delivered by boat, taxi and truck

  • 7 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar

  • 1 March 2018
  • From the section Business

'Counting every school shooting so it never seems normal'

  • 21 February 2018
  • From the section Business

'No school until the age of 17'... then a PhD

  • 14 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Going to sleep is more creative than you think

  • 7 February 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Keeping girls in education and not early marriage

  • 31 January 2018
  • From the section Business

England and US withdraw schools from tests in tolerance

  • 24 January 2018
  • From the section Business

UK university could access European funds post-Brexit

  • 17 January 2018
  • From the section Business

University ambitions for South Africa's township

  • 10 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Liberia's controversial school experiment

  • 3 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Sesame Street to help teach Syrian refugees

Helping to keep girls in India in school

  • 20 December 2017
  • From the section Business

Egyptian mummy's secrets revealed by hi-tech laboratory

  • 6 December 2017
  • From the section Business

The nursery in Amsterdam's red-light district

  • 29 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Global league tables

PIRLS tests: Russia top, N. Ireland and England in top 10

Pisa tests: Singapore first place in school rankings

TIMSS tests: Singapore tops global maths rankings

Canadian winner of world's best teacher

Other stories

Getting in touch