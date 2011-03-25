Morning business round-up: Eurozone bail-out deal

What made the business news and moved the markets in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Leaders of the eurozone group of countries agreed the terms of a new bail-out fund, but concerns over whether Portugal's economy will need rescuing continue.

The financial markets took it in their stride, however, with all the main European bourses opening in positive territory.

Even energy giant BP was trading only marginally lower after a court blocked its proposed Russian Arctic joint venture with Rosneft.

Markets were also soothed by comments from the International Monetary Fund that Japan's repair costs are "manageable" because of the economy's inherent strength.

But concerns about Japan's nuclear plant problems are far from over with reports that Singapore has found signs of radioactivity in food imported from the country.

Elsewhere in Asia, Macau gambling billionaire Stanley Ho unveiled plans to divide his empire among relatives.

Rising demand for raw materials in the region's fast-growing economies has prompted the world's biggest miner, BHP, to spend $9.5bn expanding operations in Australia.

There was nervousness among investors in America, where shares in Blackberry maker RIM fell 12% in after-hours trading after the company said profits this quarter will be weaker than expected.

Much has been written about the travails of aircraft giants Boeing and Airbus. But, it seems, the world's number three, Brazil's Embraer, is also seeing tough times with profits and revenues on the slide.

Energy companies often talk of opening new oil and gas frontiers, but Siberia still remains of huge importance. BBC correspondent Kristina Block journeys to Russia's energy heartland.

China is a potentially a huge market for any company, but the foreign film industry has yet to tap this audience in a big way. Correspondent Katie Hunt looks at how film makers and distributors are trying to get in on the act.

Finally, for a look behind the business headlines, click through to BBC World Service's Business Daily podcast. In this edition, we look at China's drive to clean up industry and invest in renewable low-carbon technologies.