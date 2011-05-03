What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Sony has warned that a further 25 million gamers have had their personal details stolen as a result of security breaches. It said credit card details and other personal information have been taken from an "outdated database". Last week, Sony admitted that the personal details of 77m Playstation users may have been stolen by hackers.

The battle for the New York Stock Exchange has intensified with the co-bidders saying they will make a hostile takeover bid. NYSE Euronext has twice rejected an unsolicited approach from Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) worth about $11.3bn (£6.9bn).

NYSE's board has already accepted a $10.2bn offer from Deutsche Boerse.

Switzerland says it has frozen nearly $1bn worth of assets linked to Libya's Muammar Gaddafi and the deposed leaders of Egypt and Tunisia. Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey said some 830m Swiss francs (£580m; $960m) had been discovered.

India's central bank has raised its key interest rate for the ninth time in 15 months in an attempt to curb inflation. The Reserve Bank of India raised the rate at which it lends to commercial banks to 7.25% from 6.75%, a bigger increase than had been expected.

South Korean police have raided Google's Seoul office in Korea, on suspicion the internet search giant illegally collected data from users. Investigators suspect Google's mobile advertising agency, AdMob. They believe the company may have collected information about users' location without proper consent.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Business headlines

Carmaker Saab is to resume production after its owner, Spyker, struck a strategic partnership with China's Hawtai Motor Group. Spyker has raised 150m euros ($221m; £134m) from Hawtai in return for a 30% stake and an agreement on sharing manufacturing and technology.

And finally, the Brazilian aeroplane manufacturer Embraer has said its profits have risen hugely despite a stronger real. The company made net profits of $105.1m (£63.5m) in the first three months of 2011, up from $24.1m a year ago.

To hear about some of the wider trends in the world of business, click through to our Business Daily podcast which, in the wake of Osama Bin Laden's death, looks at how successful the drive against the financing of terrorism has been over the past decade.