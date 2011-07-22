What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Details of a second bailout for Greece have given world stock markets a boost, with European bourses rising and Japan's Nikkei index closing up 1.2%.

On Thursday, eurozone leaders agreed a further 109bn euros ($155bn; £96.3bn) aid package, which will see contributions from private lenders and will give Greece decades more to repay its debts.

The BBC World Service's Business Daily radio programme considers the latest rescue package and asks if it spells the end to the eurozone debt crisis.

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC says it is prepared to wage a patent war against Apple.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, HTC chief executive Peter Chou said the company would win an appeal against a US ruling that said it infringed two Apple patents.

Rovio, the Finnish maker of the Angry Birds game, is being sued by Lodsys, a US licensing company, for infringing its patents.

Vodafone saw slower sales growth in the second quarter as weak trading in southern Europe was offset by growth in India and Turkey.

Service revenues in the three months to June grew 1.5% on the year, but was down on the 2.5% growth seen in the previous quarter.

Shares in UK budget airline Easyjet rose more than 16% after it raised its profit guidance for the year.

The airline said it now expects a full-year profit of between £200m and £230m, after quarterly revenues jumped 23% and its new strategy targeting more business customers appeared to be paying off.

White Cube, the British art gallery best known for championing the work of Damien Hirst, has said it will open its first overseas branch in Hong Kong.