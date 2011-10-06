What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Stock markets across Europe have been boosted by expectations that EU leaders are about to act to ease the debt crisis.

The main markets in London, Frankfurt and Paris were about 2% up, after Hong Kong closed 5.6% higher.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in a television interview that there were plans for co-ordinated action to recapitalise banks.

In the UK, the Bank of England has said it will inject a further £75bn into the UK economy through quantitative easing (QE).

The Bank has already pumped £200bn into the economy by buying assets such as government bonds, in an attempt to boost lending by commercial banks.

But this is the first time it has added to its QE programme since 2009. There have been recent calls for it to step in again to aid the fragile recovery.

The Bank also held interest rates at the record low of 0.5%.

European aircraft maker Airbus has struck a deal worth $9.5bn (£6.2bn) with Australia's Qantas for 110 jets.

The order, said by Qantas to be the country's single largest aircraft purchase by units, will underpin the airline's expansion into Asia.

Qantas, which is launching a low-cost and a premium airline in Asia, is buying 78 Airbus 320neos and 32 A320s.

Eleswhere in Asia, there are reports that many Chinese private sector enterprises are facing bankruptcy because of credit tightening and an explosion in informal lending.

In the eastern city of Wenzhou, one-fifth of the city's 360,000 small and mid-sized businesses have stopped operating due to cash shortages, China's official news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

And shares of Citic Securities have fallen on their debut at the Hong Kong stock exchange as market volatility continues to dent investor sentiment.

Its shares fell by as much as 10% in early trade to HK$11.90 from an offer price of HK$13.30.

Citic securities, China's largest listed brokerage had sold 995.3m shares raising HK$13.2bn ($1.7bn, £1.1bn).

Many Chinese firms have recently cancelled or postponed their proposed listing on the exchange.

Meanwhile, the state of the UK housing market has been under scrutiny. House prices are "lacking genuine direction", according to the Halifax, as it reported a 0.5% fall in values in September compared with August.

Prices were down 2.3% from a year ago, leaving the average home in the UK worth £161,132 ($249,560), the lender said.

The latest edition of Business Daily from the BBC World Service looks at the legacy of Steve Jobs, founder of Apple Computers, who died on Wednesday aged 56.