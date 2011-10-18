UK inflation rise: Your stories

The UK inflation rate rises to 5.2%, the highest measure in three years.

The record high has been matched only once before when the Consumer Prices Index rate (CPI) was introduced in 1997. Check your personal inflation rate here.

BBC website readers in the UK reflect on the rise and share their experiences of how they are coping.

David Butt, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Image copyright Other Image caption "I go to bed at 18:30 and watch TV in bed to stay warm"

Heating and lighting costs have been cut in my house by using the TV and garden solar power lights in the living room to see by.

I go to bed at 18:30 and watch TV in bed to stay warm. I cook one meal a day and boil the kettle for two coffees a day.

I do not use the central heating but wear extra jumpers and fleece-lined coats to keep warm during the day.

I am 64 and live on pension credits and a small army pension. My house has been insulated, so nothing else for me to do.

I pay £40 per month each for gas and electricity all year round and have done since my ex-wife left three years ago. Before that I was paying £70 to £90 each per month.

I have also cut back on the water I use and pay just £15 per month by making sure I wash a full load of washing - about once a week for clothes and once a week for bedding.

I fully load the dishwasher which means washing dishes every three to four days. I also have showers, and not baths like I used to.

I am also resting my car by walking to town (about two miles) when I need to, otherwise I shop at the little corner shop 200 yards away from my house.

Gerald Harniman, from Hurst Green, East Sussex

Image copyright Other We're getting solar panels to reduce our energy bills by 25%

While corporate bosses have been hoarding wealth for personal gain, our family has reduced food bills through an allotment that produces 90% of our needs.

We are undertaking measures such as wood burning on a stove and getting solar panels to reduce our energy bills by 25% to date over the past three years.

However, we are in the lucky position of having reserves to invest in alternative sources for food and energy.

The government's suggestion that people can save by paying energy bills by direct debit, or shopping around for best deals, ignores the vast numbers of households that pay direct meter charges.

Most households do not have the luxury of annual bonuses to buy their way out of the "greed culture" that is crippling this country and the rest of the globe.

Chris Brindle, from Accrington, Lancashire

Image copyright Other Image caption "It's all about common sense"

Frankly, now more than ever it's vital that consumers are savvy.

I managed to reduce my energy bill by changing usage habits and using price comparison sites to negotiate a better deal with my current energy supplier, saving me £432 a year.

I also switched to a smaller, newer car which with lower fuel, insurance and road tax, saves me over £850 per year.

I'm not suffering as a consequence of either of these moves.

I have also switched to a more local and smaller discount supermarket for groceries which means day-to-day food bills are cheaper.

I'm also not bombarded by offers and non-essential items like I am in bigger supermarkets. To me it's all about common sense.

Peter Gaukroger, from Kendal, Cumbria

I am 67 and draw a state pension plus two small private pensions - the private pensions are taxed at 20% as they breach the pension tax allowance.

My wife says taxes and the cost of living in the UK are crazy and unfair - I call it a rip-off

I am married and provide for my wife. We live in a one-bedroom apartment which costs us £10 per week for gas and electricity and a further £15 per month for metered water, £120 per month for council tax and £50 per month for management charges.

I have a small outstanding mortgage of £24,000 and run a small car. I retired at 65 from full-time employment, not by choice, the crazy EU laws on retirement were in force then so I had no options.

I took a part-time job at a much lower pay, and now find that even though we have cut down on using the car, heating and food, and now have no holidays, I am having to work full time again.

My wife, who is from Moldova, says the taxes and the cost of living in the UK are crazy and unfair. I call it a rip off, and little is going to change - as those in power have too many vested interests in making money from those they govern.

We are considering moving to Moldova in the next year or so.