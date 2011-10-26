What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Boeing's Dreamliner has finally had its maiden commercial voyage from Tokyo to Hong Kong, three years later than planned.

Problems with the Dreamliner have put its launch behind schedule, and the company hopes a successful launch will help put to bed some of the memories of prior setbacks.

Also from Japan, Olympus chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa is stepping down amid continuing management turmoil at the company.

The scandal relates to a payment of $687m as fees to financial advisers during the acquisition of a UK company and why the payment was allegedly higher than normal.

And in China, the world's second-largest economy, official figures showed that minimum wages have grown by more than a fifth.

Markets were quiet as European Union leaders were poised for an emergency summit in Brussels to try to thrash out a plan to tackle the eurozone debt crisis.

In the UK, airport operator BAA cut its losses for the first nine months of the year after seeing an increase in the number of passengers using its airports.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £147m against a £193m loss in 2010.

Haulage firm Eddie Stobart said its transport operations were affected by fluctuating demand over the summer, with pre-tax profits down to £14.7m for the six months to 31 August, compared with £15.4m last year.

Carmaker Toyota also said it was cancelling some production in Japan, because of a possible shortage of parts from flood-hit Thailand.

The latest edition of Business Daily examines the rapid lending by China's "shadow banks," which some fear could lead to a Chinese debt crisis.