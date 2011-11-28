Growth: Easy to commit to, hard to do

But even once you've decided the strategy, and found some people to execute it, it will be hard. Everybody I've spoken to this week - from the bosses at Eden Biodesign, a huge biotech success story in Speke, to the scientists trying to commercialise Graphene at Manchester University - has one ever-present worry: that the rest of the world is capable of out competing us; that the global owners or the global clients can always go somewhere else; that maintaining global excellence is the first worry, long before you think about doubling or trebling your market share or your capacity.