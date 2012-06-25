Euro 2012: No easy wins at the EU summit
Stephanie Flanders
Former economics editor
- Published
Ten days ago, everyone was convinced that this week's EU Summit would be a decisive moment for the future of the eurozone - a time to "make-up, or break-up", to borrow a phrase from the UK Prime Minister.
Now, European leaders seem to think they can get away with only modest steps forward at their gathering this Friday. Are they right?
Certainly, the Greek election result has taken the temperature down a few notches in the markets.
We have also seen more evidence from the European Central Bank, on Friday, that it is willing to help countries under pressure in the short-term - by making it even easier for banks to qualify for the ECB's cheap liquidity.
Now the ECB will accept an even wider range of asset-backed securities as collateral for that emergency lending, including assets created by bundling up lower quality car loans and other forms of consumer finance.
How much difference will this make? Well, some. Analysts suggest that the total amount of outstanding asset-backed securities affected by the new rules is about 320bn euros ($400bn)- of which about 80bn euros are Italian and Spanish.
Other tweaks to the collateral rules for residential mortgage backed securities could also prove especially helpful for Spanish banks, making it easier for them to get funding from the central bank.
Growthstrategy
Friday was also the day that the Big Four European leaders had their own get-together in Rome. And yet, the ECB's change of policy was far more significant, to many in the financial markets, than anything that came out of the mouths of Mario Monti or Angela Merkel.
The message is that when it comes to direct measures to ease the eurozone crisis, the ECB is still the only game in town.
The four leaders did pledge support for a "130bn-euro growth strategy" - a sum worth about 1% of eurozone GDP. But we have heard about most of it before, and it will largely come out of existing EU structural funds.
In other words, when it comes to growth, there is nothing in what has been discussed so far by eurozone leaders that would amount to a "game-changer" - even using the very generous definition of that term favoured by European politicians.
Last week, the IMF released a staff paper outlining what the eurozone could do to boost growth.
This made quite clear that structural reforms - like easing restrictions in the service sector and reforming the labour market - would be good for growth in the medium and long term, and should be tackled as soon as possible - especially in countries like Spain and Italy.
That much, Germany can happily sign up to. Germany believes its own unemployment today is a reflection of its difficult reforms in the early years of the century.
But, as the IMF points out in that report, even Germany's reforms took time to bear fruit, and they took place in a much, much more supportive economic environment.
So, if countries like Spain and Italy are going to press ahead with pro-growth reforms, the Fund says it is important for the eurozone as a whole find ways to stimulate growth in the short-term to help.
For the IMF, that probably means looser policy from the ECB, structural deficit targets for all eurozone countries, not nominal ones, which can force governments to tighten more in a recession, and more stimulative policies in countries like Germany, which have room to ease up.
That is where Germany parts company with the IMF, and right now it is Chancellor Merkel that is calling the shots.
Low expectations
On difficult - but more substantive - areas like banking union, officials are making more progress than anyone would have expected a month or two ago. But the Germans have succeeded in dramatically lowering expectations for what could be achieved by Friday.
What is most interesting is what has happened to all the excited talk, at the G20 in Los Cabos a week ago, about the eurozone rescue facility - the EFSF - stepping in to buy Spanish and Italian government bonds, to ease the pressure on those countries directly.
It could still happen, but that talk has eased significantly.
That is not because the eurozone governments do not want to take action to lower those countries' borrowing costs. It is because they have been reminded that market interventions like that will struggle to have a lasting impact when they come with a figure attached to them.
The moment you limit the amount of money you have to spend, investors know you are not serious about changing sentiment. Because they know, when you have run out of money, you will have to stop.
The EFSF has around 250bn euros left to spend. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), when it is formally up and running next month, will have 500bn euros. But neither is very well suited to intervening in markets.
It is true that the Bank of England also puts a price tag on each round of its quantitative easing - when it buys UK government bonds on the market to push down long-term interest rates in the UK.
But, if the purchases don't have the desired effect, the markets know the Bank can always decide to spend more. That is far from clear in the case of the EFSF and the ESM, which has taken so long to even get up and running.
Which takes me back to where I began: eurozone leaders might be more relaxed now than they were before the Greek election. But the lesson of the past week is that when it comes to concrete efforts to ease the crisis, the ECB is still the only game in town.
And, lest we forget, even the ECB's actions are still hotly contested - in and outside the bank. Minutes after the central bank said it would ease its collateral rules on Friday, the Bundesbank put out its own statement, saying it believed the change in the rules was a mistake.