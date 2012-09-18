What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Shares of some Japanese firms that have suspended part of their operations in China in the wake of the anti-Japan protests have fallen in Tokyo.

As tensions remain high, there are concerns about the wider impact on economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Trade between China and Japan is worth about $345bn (£212bn).

Nissan Motors shares dropped 5%, Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing fell 7% and Honda Motors was down by 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the value of bad debts held by Spain's banks in July rose to 169.3bn euros ($221bn; £136bn), according to latest figures from the central bank.

The Bank of Spain said 9.9% of banks' total loans were in arrears, up from 9.4% a month before.

It was the highest bad loan ratio since the central bank began compiling the data in 1962.

Seperately, Spain raised 4.6bn euros in 12- and 18-month loans on the bond markets on Tuesday.

That helped 10-year Spanish yields ease back from Monday's highs of more than 6%, dipping to 5.97% on Tuesday.

Staying in Europe, annual price rises in the UK slowed in August compared with the previous month, official figures have shown.

The rate of inflation in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), fell back to 2.5% in August from 2.6% in July, the Office of National Statistics said.

The fall was partly due to smaller rises in furniture and gas prices.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation measure, which includes housing costs, fell to 2.9% from 3.2% in July.

Finally, shares in Fortescue Metals Group have surged after the Australian miner secured a $4.5bn (£2.8bn) credit facility to pay down debts and boost liquidity.

The credit facility extends the company's repayment deadline for its debts to November 2015.

Earlier this month Fortescue put its expansion plans on hold and announced job cuts amid slowing demand and falling iron ore prices.

Shares in the miner were up 17%.

