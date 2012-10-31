What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

The stock markets in New York are to reopen after their longest closure since 9/11 due to the superstorm Sandy.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg is due to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. Nasdaq will also open after being closed for two days.

Disney is buying Lucasfilm, the company behind the Star Wars films, from its chairman and founder George Lucas for $4.05bn (£2.5bn).

Disney said it planned to release a new Star Wars film, episode seven, in 2015.

UK bank Barclays announced that it is the subject of two new regulatory probes, soon after a series of scandals that have dented its reputation.

The bank disclosed the probes as it reported a pre-tax statutory loss of £47m for the third quarter, down from a £2.4bn profit last year.

In Asia, Panasonic has projected that it will make a loss in the current financial year because of falling sales and a jump in restructuring expenses.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Business headlines

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, a major assembler of Apple products, rose after strong iPhone and iPad demand lifted income.

The Taiwan-based company, which uses the trade name Foxconn Technology, saw its stock rise 2% in Taipei.

The latest Business Daily podcast from the BBC World Service visits Ethiopia - while still one of the world's poorest counties the economy is growing at 10%, a rate of growth which is expected to continue in the years ahead.