Mulberry's shares closed 8.2% lower after the luxury goods maker said its creative director of six years Emma Hill was leaving.

Ms Hill is credited with helping to turn the firm into a globally recognised brand.

Her departure comes as the firm, famous for its leather handbags including the Alexa and Bayswater, struggles to deal with weakening demand.

Mulberry said the timing of Ms Hill's exit was not yet finalised.

"Emma has informed the company that she wishes to leave after a very successful period at Mulberry during which she has built a strong and talented creative team working for her," Mulberry said in a statement.

Ms Hill is currently working on the brand's London Fashion Week collection, Mulberry said.

Mulberry reports its annual profits on Thursday which analysts expect to reveal a fall.

The firm has issued two profit warnings in the past year.

WWD, a US fashion publisher, suggested that Ms Hill wanted to leave the group due to differences over the brand's "creative and operational strategy".

John Cummins, retail analyst at WH Ireland, said: "This causes some uncertainty. The long-term potential in Mulberry is exciting, but I think they are going through growing pains."

Mulberry's shares closed at 980p.