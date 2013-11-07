Business
Business

ECB cuts interest rates to record low

  • 7 November 2013
ECB headquarters
Image caption The ECB's move came as a surprise to many analysts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.25%, down from 0.5%.

The move came as a surprise to many analysts.

ECB president Mario Draghi said the decision to cut rates reflected an outlook of low inflation and economic weakness in the eurozone.

Inflation in the eurozone fell to 0.7% in October - its lowest level since January 2010, stoking concerns of deflation in some countries.

Prices in Greece - one of the eurozone members worst hit by the economic crisis - have not risen since July. Some economists are also worried about deflation in Spain.

The ECB's target is to keep inflation just below 2% - seen as a healthy level for economic growth.

'Weak economic activity'

Speaking at a press conference after the announcement of the rate cut, Mr Draghi said the bank expected to see "a prolonged period of low inflation followed by a gradual upward movement towards inflation rates of below but close to 2%", and said the eurozone was seeing "weaker than expected economic activity".

"Accordingly, our stance will remain accommodative as long as necessary," he said.

He reiterated a pledge to keep rates low for the foreseeable future as part of the bank's new policy of offering forward guidance alongside its decisions.

"Deflationary risks and the stronger euro seem to have motivated the ECB's move," said Carsten Brzeski, an analyst at ING.

"It is obvious that the ECB under president Draghi has become much more pro-active than under any of his predecessors."

Rates had been held at 0.5% since May, and before that were cut to 0.75% in July 2012.

The cut in the benchmark rate is designed to make it cheaper for banks to borrow from the ECB, with the aim that this will be passed on to businesses taking out loans, boosting the economy.

Market Data - BBC News

Market Data

Share Prices

Markets

UK markets
UK markets % change Value
Change
FTSE 100 London Closed
+0.97%
7504.60
+72.18
FTSE 250 London Closed
+0.03%
20695.85
+6.85
Europe markets
Europe markets % change Value
Change
AEX Amsterdam Closed
+0.24%
559.78
+1.36
Cac 40 Paris Closed
+0.13%
5413.80
+6.95
DAX Frankfurt Closed
-0.14%
12346.41
-17.65
Euro Stoxx 50 Pan European Closed
+0.06%
3394.99
+2.09
IBEX 35 Madrid Closed
-0.24%
9376.10
-23.00
US markets
US markets % change Value
Change
Dow Jones New York Closed
-0.09%
25964.82
-22.10
Nasdaq New York Closed
+0.26%
8109.54
+21.17
S&P 500 Chicago Closed
+0.01%
2901.52
+0.39
Asia markets
Asia markets % change Value
Change
BSE Sensex Bombay Closed
-0.86%
38312.52
-332.55
Hang Seng Hong Kong Closed
0.00%
27712.54
0.00
Nikkei 225 Tokyo
-0.08%
22690.06
-17.32
As of 01:29 04 Sep 2018

Currencies

GBP
% change One £ buys
Change
GBP against Euro
+0.06%
€1.1087
+0.0010
GBP against Yen
-0.21%
¥142.7250
-0.3000
GBP against USD
-0.11%
$1.2858
-0.0010
USD
% change One $ buys
Change
USD against Euro
+0.17%
€0.8622
+0.0010
USD against GBP
+0.11%
£0.7778
+0.0010
USD against Yen
-0.06%
¥111.0100
-0.0650
Euro
% change One € buys
Change
Euro against GBP
-0.07%
£0.9020
-0.0010
Euro against Yen
-0.26%
¥128.7450
-0.3400
Euro against USD
-0.18%
$1.1597
-0.0020
Yen
% change One ¥ buys
Change
Yen against Euro
+0.26%
€0.0080
0.0000
Yen against GBP
+0.21%
£0.0070
0.0000
Yen against USD
+0.06%
$0.0090
0.0000
As of 01:29 04 Sep 2018

Commodities

Oil
Commodity % change dollars per barrel
Change
Brent Crude Oil Futures
-0.13%
78.05
-0.10
WTI Crude Oil Futures
-0.11%
70.01
-0.08
Gold
Commodity % change dollars per ounce
Change
Gold (Forex Index am fix)
0.00%
1206.85
0.00
Gold (Forex Index pm fix)
+0.43%
1202.45
+5.15
Natural Gas
Commodity % change dollars per million BTU
Change
Natural Gas (Henry Hub Futures)
+1.46%
2.92
+0.04
As of 01:29 04 Sep 2018

The 17-member eurozone returned to growth in the second quarter of the year, recording a 0.3% increase GDP. But unemployment remains high and austerity measures in a number of countries continue to hold back growth.

The euro fell sharply against the dollar in response to the decision, dropping more than 1%.

A weaker euro may be a help to the eurozone economy by making European goods cheaper abroad, benefiting exporters.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites

Why you can trust BBC News

BBC News Navigation