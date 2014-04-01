Nuts magazine could fold as readers migrate to internet
The publisher of Nuts magazine announced it has entered into a 30-day consultation with staff about potentially closing the publication.
IPC Media said it would also consider closing its website, Nuts.co.uk.
Nuts' readership, along with other "lads mags" like Zoo and Front, has dropped by more than 70% on average in the last eight years.
Managing Director at IPC Paul Williams said the publisher would give Nuts' staff all the help they needed.
He added: "After 10 years at the top of its market, we have taken the difficult decision to propose the closure of Nuts and exit the young men's lifestyle sector."
Shift online
Doug McCabe, media analyst at Enders Analysis, said Nuts' closure had been "on the cards for some time".
He said: "Men's magazines have been falling for some time. One reason is the migration of the readership online.
"Also, to put it in macro terms, magazines are much more a female consumption format."
Mr McCabe said male readers were veering away from the "cheeky, slightly smutty" magazines like Nuts, but still opting for men's magazines like GQ or Esquire, which provided more quality writing.
"In the end, people buy Nuts for the pictures and the comedy, but a lot of that they can find online now," Mr McCabe added.