Aerospace giant Boeing to cut 300 Australia jobs
Aerospace giant Boeing says it will cut 300 jobs in Australia, primarily fixed-term contractors, as its aircraft programmes mature in the country.
"This was always our intention when the company's aircraft programmes stabilised at full production rates," said Boeing in a statement.
It said the job losses were a "natural part of the manufacturing cycle".
The cuts come just after other large firms, from Toyota to BP, announced job losses in the country.
Boeing said it would try to minimise job losses by not filling open positions.
The company's Australia unit employs 1,300 people.
The cuts come a day after Philip Morris announced it would cease cigarette production in Australia and oil giant BP said it would be shuttering a refinery in Brisbane.