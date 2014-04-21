In pictures: Beijing Auto Show

In pictures: Beijing Auto ShowPublished21 April 2014Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, BMW has unveiled a luxury concept sedan at the show. The vehicle, officially called the "Vision Future Luxury" but also referred to as the 9-series, is aimed at a growing class of ultra wealthy Chinese clients.Image caption, Rival Mercedes Benz is also looking to tap into the growing demand in China, especially for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs). It has unveiled its Concept Coupe SUV at the show.Image caption, Japanese carmaker Nissan showcased the the Q30 concept of its luxury car range Infiniti. The firm says the Q30 is "not a coupe, not a hatch and not a crossover - but a fusion of the three".Image caption, Other ultra high-end luxury carmakers such as Bugatti are also looking to attract the wealthy consumers in China - the world's biggest biggest car market.Image caption, Chinese car manufacturer FAW Group showcased its premiere new luxury model Hongqi L5 at the show. The car is priced at 5 million yuan ($800,000; £477,000).Image caption, General Motors unveiled its latest edition of the popular Chevrolet Cruze. The firm is planning to open five new factories in China over the next two years, raising its production capacity in the country to five million vehicles by 2015.Image caption, Fiat and Chrysler have announced plans to manufacture three new Jeep models in China for that market. Jeep was among the first foreign brands to sell cars in China.Image caption, The tremendous growth in China's car market has also resulted in rising pollution levels in the country. Carmakers such as Nissan have displayed concept cars designed to lower emission levels.Image caption, Meanwhile, US carmaker Ford used the show to celebrate 50 years of its iconic Mustang model, displaying a model manufactured in 1965.