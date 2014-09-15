London Market Report

Search company or market:

(Close): Shares in bakery chain Greggs closed 12% higher following a strong trading update.

The firm, known for its pastries and sausage rolls, said full-year profit would beat market expectations, due to stronger sales and lower commodity prices.

In the 11 weeks to 13 September, the company saw sales rise 4%, thanks in part to shop refurbishments, it said.

Meanwhile the FTSE 100 closed almost flat, down 0.04%, at 6,804.21.

"Not much upside in the FTSE until after the Scottish referendum, so I would stay on the sidelines," said Lex van Dam, a hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital.

Shares in the brewer SABMiller were the best performer, jumping 9.8%, after the Dutch brewer Heineken rebuffed its offer for a takeover.

The move is being seen as a defensive measure to stop SAB Miller becoming a target itself for AB Inbev, which make Stella Artois.

Elsewhere, Germany's Dax reversed early losses to close almost flat, up 0.09% at 9,659.63, but France's Cac-40 remained lower, down 0.3% at 4,428.63.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.22% against the dollar at $1.62320 and also down 0.02% against the euro at 1.25460 euros.