Jean Paul Gaultier launched the business in the early 1980s

French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier has said it will stop making ready-to-wear clothes for both men and women.

The house, controlled by Spanish perfume maker Puig, said it would instead concentrate on exclusive custom-made clothes known as "haute couture" and its perfume lines.

Mr Gaultier, one of the world's best known designers, launched his business in the early 1980s.

Puig bought control of the firm in 2011 from Hermes.

The firm said its final ready-to-wear collection for spring and summer next year would be launched later this month.

It did not comment on the reasons for the closure or how many jobs were likely to be affected.