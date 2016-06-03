Designed in China

Series exploring China's ambition to become a world-class leader in technology and science

Video 2:15

Breaking glass in China

The world's longest glass-floored bridge uses state of the art materials

Video 1:25

The robot that can play badminton

BBC Click's Jen Copestake takes on a robot in a game of badminton

Can China innovate?

Designed In China asks if the world's factory can become a top design centre

