US shares fall after hitting records
(Close): US stocks fell across the board, a day after both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 hit all-time highs.
The Nasdaq index, which on Monday closed above 5,000 for the first time in nearly 15 years, fell 28.2 points to 4,979.90.
Shares in carmakers suffered after February's harsh weather hit sales for the month.
Ford's sales in the month fell 2% to 180,383, below expectations, and its shares fell 2.4%.
Fiat Chrysler managed to increase sales by 6% to 163,586 vehicles in February, but this also failed to meet forecasts and its shares dropped 3.3%.
Shares in electronics retailer Best Buy rose 1.4% after its latest quarterly results beat expectations.
Net income rose to $519m from $293m a year earlier. Best Buy also said it would buy back $1bn of shares over three years and announced a special dividend of 51 cents per share.