What is a non-dom? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Akshata Murty with her husband, Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, has come under the spotlight after it was revealed that she has "non-dom" status as a taxpayer.

This means that that she does not have to pay any tax on earnings from outside the UK.

What is a non-dom?

"Non-dom" is short for "non-domiciled individual".

It's a term used for a UK resident whose permanent home, or domicile, is outside the UK.

"Non-dom" is a description of tax status, and has nothing to do with one's chosen nationality, citizenship or resident status (although it can be affected by these factors).

A non-dom only pays UK tax on money earned in the UK but does not have to pay any tax to the UK on money made elsewhere in the world (unless they pay that money into a UK bank account).

For wealthy individuals, this presents the opportunity for significant - and entirely legal - savings, if they choose a lower-tax country for their domicile.

How do you become a non-dom?

You can become a non-dom in two main ways:

Domicile of origin - if you were born in a different country from the UK, or if your father came from a different country

Domicile of choice - if you are over 16 and choose to leave the UK and live indefinitely in another country

Akshata Murty's status as a non-dom rests on the fact that her father is Indian, and she was born and grew up in India.

However, you can be born, educated and work in the UK and still choose to be a non-dom.

What are the rules for non-dom status?

If you are non-dom and you choose not to pay tax in the UK on your overseas earnings, you must pay a substantial annual charge:

£30,000 if you've been here for at least seven of the previous nine tax years

£60,000 for at least 12 of the previous 14 tax years

In 2017 the non-dom rules were changed. You can no longer claim this status if you have been a UK resident for 15 out of the previous 20 years, or if all the following conditions apply:

you were born in the UK

your domicile of origin was in the UK

you were resident in the UK for at least a year since 2017

A non-dom has to provide evidence to UK tax authorities about their background, lifestyle and future intentions.

However, if you earn less than £20,000 a year from foreign earnings, and you do not bring that money into the UK, you do not have to do anything.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Many of the UK's non-doms live in central London areas such as Westminster and Kensington

Has this system been around for a while?

Yes, for more than 200 years.

It was originally introduced in 1799 and allowed people with foreign property to shelter it from wartime taxes.

It has became a regular point of debate whenever the legal tax affairs of the wealthy hit the headlines.

In 2010 it was revealed that several members of the House of Lords had non-dom status, including the Conservative peer Lord Ashcroft, and on the Labour benches, Lord Paul.

How many non-doms are there?

According to the latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs, there were 75,700 claiming non-dom status in the UK in the tax year ending 2020.

This was down from 78,600 the year before and follows a downward trend since rule changes in 2017

A recent academic study of people who were non-dom in 2018, or who had claimed non-dom status since 1997, found that:

More than 93% were born abroad, and another 4% had lived abroad for a substantial period

Three in 10 people who earned £5m or more claimed non-dom status, compared with less than three in 1,000 among those earning less than £100,000

Most non-doms came from Western Europe, India and the US, although there had been a rapid rise since 2001 of non-doms from China and former Soviet states

Most lived in and around London - and more than one in 10 adults in Kensington and the Cities of London and Westminster were, or had been non-dom