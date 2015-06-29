Image copyright CBI

Business lobby group the CBI has appointed Carolyn Fairbairn - a former member of the Number 10 Policy Unit - as its new director general.

Ms Fairbairn, who is 54, has worked as a journalist, economist and management consultant, and is a former director of strategy at both the BBC and ITV

She will take over from the current CBI head John Cridland in November.

Ms Fairburn currently holds several non-executive directorships at companies and organisations.

These include Capita, Lloyds Banking Group, the Competition and Markets Authority and the UK Statistics Authority.

Before she takes over formally from Mr Cridland she will leave all other roles, although she will retain her position as a trustee of the charity Marie Curie.

She was at Downing Street between 1995 and 1997 advising on health and social services.

CBI president Sir Mike Rake said: "Carolyn is a remarkable business leader with an impressive background as an economist, journalist, management consultant and policy strategist.

"Carolyn's CV speaks for itself. Her wealth and breadth of experience will be critical in steering the CBI through choppy political and economic waters, including an EU referendum."

Ms Fairbairn said: "The CBI has an outstanding track record of championing the conditions that enable British businesses to flourish.

"The debate around Britain's relationship with the European Union and the productivity challenge facing our economy will be two of the defining issues of the next few years."