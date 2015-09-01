Business
Business

US stocks fall as China worries persist

  • 1 September 2015


Search company or market
Search company or market:
Refresh this page Launch Marketwatch ticker
London | Wall Street | Asia
Market Data - BBC News

Market Data

Share Prices

Markets

UK markets
UK markets % change Value
Change
FTSE 100 London Closed
+0.19%
7577.49
+14.27
FTSE 250 London Closed
+0.13%
20691.41
+25.94
Europe markets
Europe markets % change Value
Change
AEX Amsterdam Closed
+0.25%
560.29
+1.38
Cac 40 Paris Closed
+0.24%
5432.50
+13.17
DAX Frankfurt Closed
+0.23%
12394.52
+28.94
Euro Stoxx 50 Pan European Closed
+0.24%
3427.44
+8.18
IBEX 35 Madrid Closed
+0.23%
9589.50
+22.20
US markets
US markets % change Value
Change
Dow Jones New York Closed
+0.52%
25790.35
+133.37
Nasdaq New York Closed
+0.86%
7945.98
+67.52
S&P 500 Chicago Closed
+0.62%
2874.69
+17.71
Asia markets
Asia markets % change Value
Change
BSE Sensex Bombay Closed
-0.22%
38251.80
-84.96
Hang Seng Hong Kong Closed
-0.43%
27671.87
-118.59
Nikkei 225 Tokyo Closed
+0.85%
22601.77
+190.95
As of 11:21 26 Aug 2018

Currencies

GBP
% change One £ buys
Change
GBP against Euro
0.00%
€1.1055
0.0000
GBP against Yen
-0.01%
¥142.9250
-0.0100
GBP against USD
0.00%
$1.2849
0.0000
USD
% change One $ buys
Change
USD against Euro
0.00%
€0.8605
0.0000
USD against GBP
0.00%
£0.7783
0.0000
USD against Yen
-0.00%
¥111.2400
-0.0050
Euro
% change One € buys
Change
Euro against GBP
0.00%
£0.9046
0.0000
Euro against Yen
-0.01%
¥129.2850
-0.0100
Euro against USD
0.00%
$1.1622
0.0000
Yen
% change One ¥ buys
Change
Yen against Euro
+0.01%
€0.0080
0.0000
Yen against GBP
+0.01%
£0.0070
0.0000
Yen against USD
0.00%
$0.0090
0.0000
As of 11:19 26 Aug 2018

Commodities

Oil
Commodity % change dollars per barrel
Change
Brent Crude Oil Futures
+1.46%
75.82
+1.09
WTI Crude Oil Futures
+1.31%
68.72
+0.89
Gold
Commodity % change dollars per ounce
Change
Gold (Forex Index am fix)
+0.22%
1189.95
+2.65
Gold (Forex Index pm fix)
+0.45%
1197.70
+5.35
Natural Gas
Commodity % change dollars per million BTU
Change
Natural Gas (Henry Hub Futures)
-1.59%
2.92
-0.05
As of 11:18 26 Aug 2018
New York Stock Exchange Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply as weak economic data from China reignited worries about the strength of the world's second largest economy.

The Dow Jones fell 468.5 points, or 2.8%, to 16,059.6.

The Nasdaq dropped 140.4 points, or 2.9%, to 4,636.1, while the S&P 500 was 58.2 points, or 3.0%, lower at 1,914.0.

Every one of the companies in the Dow Jones fell, leaving the index down almost 10% in 2015.

The falls tracked losses seen in Asia and Europe earlier on Tuesday.

Markets headed lower after a survey suggested that factory activity in China contracted at its fastest pace in three years in August.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 49.7 from 50 in July. A figure below 50 indicates contraction.

Oil prices also fell sharply on the back of the weak PMI data. After seeing a sharp rise on Monday, Brent crude fell $4.59 to $49.56 a barrel, while US crude dropped $3.79 to $45.41 a barrel.

US oil majors were the biggest fallers in the Dow Jones, with Exxon Mobil dropping 4.2% and Chevron down 3.5%.

More on this story

Why you can trust BBC News

BBC News Navigation