US stocks fall as China worries persist
|London | Wall Street | Asia
(Close): Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply as weak economic data from China reignited worries about the strength of the world's second largest economy.
The Dow Jones fell 468.5 points, or 2.8%, to 16,059.6.
The Nasdaq dropped 140.4 points, or 2.9%, to 4,636.1, while the S&P 500 was 58.2 points, or 3.0%, lower at 1,914.0.
Every one of the companies in the Dow Jones fell, leaving the index down almost 10% in 2015.
The falls tracked losses seen in Asia and Europe earlier on Tuesday.
Markets headed lower after a survey suggested that factory activity in China contracted at its fastest pace in three years in August.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 49.7 from 50 in July. A figure below 50 indicates contraction.
Oil prices also fell sharply on the back of the weak PMI data. After seeing a sharp rise on Monday, Brent crude fell $4.59 to $49.56 a barrel, while US crude dropped $3.79 to $45.41 a barrel.
US oil majors were the biggest fallers in the Dow Jones, with Exxon Mobil dropping 4.2% and Chevron down 3.5%.