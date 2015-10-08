BBC News

FTSE 100 recovers from early losses

(Close): After sliding in early trade, the FTSE 100 recovered to close 38.47 points higher at 6,374.82.

News that the Bank of England had voted by 8 votes to 1 to hold UK interest rates at 0.5% - as expected - had little effect on the market.

Top risers in the FTSE 100 included mining firm Fresnillo, up 4.2%, and retail giant Tesco, up 2.4%.

Mining giant Glencore was one of the biggest fallers, down 2.7%, after downbeat comments from brokers.

Canaccord Genuity cut its target price on the stock to 190p from 220p.

A number of shares going ex-dividend also weighed on the index, with B&Q owner Kingfisher falling 0.5%.

Banking shares came under pressure after Deutsche Bank warned of a big third-quarter loss.

Deutsche said it would post a net loss of €6.2bn (£4.5bn) for the quarter, partly due to higher capital requirements for its investment bank.

Shares in Barclays followed an erratic course throughout the day, but ended in negative territory, down 0.4%.

On the currency markets, the pound dipped 0.11% against the dollar to $1.5302 and fell 0.5% against the euro to €1.3564.