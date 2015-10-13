Louis Vuitton owner sees revenue rise on wine and spirits
Luxury goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton saw an 18% rise in revenue in the nine months to September - to €25.3bn ($28.7bn; £18.74bn) - compared with the nine months prior.
It posted organic revenue growth of 7% for the three months to September, against forecasts of about 5.5%.
Organic revenue growth strips out the effects of currency movements.
A weaker euro as well as strong wine and spirits sales boosted third quarter revenue.
The firm noted overall growth in Europe and the US as well as an "acceleration" in Japan.
Overall revenue for the three months to September rose 16% to $9.76bn.
The French company is the world's biggest luxury group.
It sells the likes of Louis Vuitton handbags, several Champagne brands, Hennessy cognac and fashion labels Fendi and Marc Jacobs. It also sells perfumes, cosmetics, watches and jewellery.
Wine and spirit sales in China, which had been hurt by the country's anti-corruption drive, saw a "notable acceleration in the third quarter", the firm said.
"Hennessy cognac ...benefited in the third quarter from a strong rebound in shipments to China and continued excellent momentum in the United States," it stated.
Sales in the giant's fashion and leather business were slower than expected.
The firm does not publish quarterly profit figures.