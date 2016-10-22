My Shop

Video 3:08

'6p a minute' cafe thrives outside London

The My Shop series visits Ziferblat in Manchester, a kind of cafe that charges you six pence a minute for the time you spend there.

  • 22 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 1:14

What is the 'My Shop' series?

Introducing the BBC Business series My Shop, which aims to explore the challenges faced by small shopkeepers.

My Polish shop 'will vanish'

As part of the My Shop series, BBC News profiles an entrepreneur in Peterborough who sees her Polish deli empire under threat from the EU referendum result.

Video 2:07

'White privilege' got anarchist her shop

After a Budget that promised to help to small businesses, BBC News visits an anarchist shop-owner who fears for her street.

  • 20 March 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:11

Watch a remote-controlled car paint

The BBC Business series My Shop visits a shop in Coventry where a local painter makes artworks with remote-controlled cars.

  • 24 April 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Why did the chicken restaurant cross the road?

  • 12 March 2017
  • From the section Business
Video 1:39

The cafe where everything is £1

  • 13 December 2015
  • From the section Business
Video 2:27

Did baked potatoes ruin the '£1 cafe'?

Video

'Modern children's toys are so ugly'

  • 17 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video 2:10

The 'bloke's paradise' attracting women

  • 17 April 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 1:27

A shop to make you an internet star?

Video 4:51

Is the party over for free wi-fi in cafes?

  • 25 September 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

'YouTube saved my shop but nearly broke me'

  • 12 February 2017
  • From the section Business

'Pips are squeaking': Six shopkeepers react to rates

  • 24 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Shopkeeper by day, rocker by night

  • 29 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Can factory serve the perfect cuppa?

  • 8 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Online diamond store's Christmas bonus

  • 21 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Stars come in 'to inspect their abs'

  • 5 November 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:32

'Game of Thrones fans seek out my shop'

  • 4 September 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:05

The cafe that defies a very unenviable location...

  • 2 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:31

The shop enjoying an Olympic boost

  • 21 August 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 3:15

The manga shop drawing in autistic people

  • 19 June 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:30

'My shirts last half a century'

  • 20 December 2015
  • From the section Business
Video 2:08

What will happen to Polish shops in the UK?

Video 2:25

'I've hit 50, let's go for it'

Video

Why did the chicken restaurant cross the road?

  • 12 March 2017
  • From the section Business
Video 1:39

The cafe where everything is £1

  • 13 December 2015
  • From the section Business
Video 2:27

Did baked potatoes ruin the '£1 cafe'?

Video

'Modern children's toys are so ugly'

  • 17 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video 2:10

The 'bloke's paradise' attracting women

  • 17 April 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 1:27

A shop to make you an internet star?

Video 4:51

Is the party over for free wi-fi in cafes?

  • 25 September 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

'YouTube saved my shop but nearly broke me'

  • 12 February 2017
  • From the section Business

'Pips are squeaking': Six shopkeepers react to rates

  • 24 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Shopkeeper by day, rocker by night

  • 29 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Can factory serve the perfect cuppa?

  • 8 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Online diamond store's Christmas bonus

  • 21 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Stars come in 'to inspect their abs'

  • 5 November 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:32

'Game of Thrones fans seek out my shop'

  • 4 September 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:05

The cafe that defies a very unenviable location...

  • 2 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:31

The shop enjoying an Olympic boost

  • 21 August 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 3:15

The manga shop drawing in autistic people

  • 19 June 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:30

'My shirts last half a century'

  • 20 December 2015
  • From the section Business
Video 2:08

What will happen to Polish shops in the UK?

Video 2:25

'I've hit 50, let's go for it'