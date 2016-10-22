My Shop
Video 3:08
'6p a minute' cafe thrives outside London
The My Shop series visits Ziferblat in Manchester, a kind of cafe that charges you six pence a minute for the time you spend there.
- 22 October 2016
- From the section Business
Video 1:14
What is the 'My Shop' series?
Introducing the BBC Business series My Shop, which aims to explore the challenges faced by small shopkeepers.
- 20 May 2016
- From the section Business
My Polish shop 'will vanish'
As part of the My Shop series, BBC News profiles an entrepreneur in Peterborough who sees her Polish deli empire under threat from the EU referendum result.
- 3 July 2016
- From the section Business
Video 2:07
'White privilege' got anarchist her shop
After a Budget that promised to help to small businesses, BBC News visits an anarchist shop-owner who fears for her street.
- 20 March 2016
- From the section Business
Video 2:11
Watch a remote-controlled car paint
The BBC Business series My Shop visits a shop in Coventry where a local painter makes artworks with remote-controlled cars.
- 24 April 2016
- From the section Business
Video 2:05
The cafe that defies a very unenviable location...
- 2 October 2016
- From the section Business
Video 2:05
The cafe that defies a very unenviable location...
- 2 October 2016
- From the section Business