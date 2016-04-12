UK house price growth slows to 7.6%, says ONS
Growth in UK house prices slowed in the year to February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The annual rate slowed to 7.6% compared with 7.9% in the year to January, the ONS said.
Price increases were particularly strong in the East and South West of England, where the ONS index reached a record high.
Scotland remained the weakest part of the country, with prices falling by 0.8% over the 12 month period.
The average cost of a house or flat is now £283,658, according to the ONS.
|ONS House Prices: Year to February 2016
|Nation
|% change
|England
|+8.2%
|Wales
|+2.8%
|Scotland
|- 0.8%
|Northern Ireland
|+ 2.4%
