Innovators

Inventors' school

Is this Africa's most innovative neighbourhood?

  • 24 July 2018
  • From the section Business

The shampoo bottle saving babies from pneumonia

This Bangladeshi doctor who turned a shampoo bottle into a low-cost lifesaver

  • 10 October 2017
  • From the section Business

A voice for a dollar

Allowing cancer patients to speak

  • 19 December 2017
  • From the section Business

Granny dam-builder

The matriarch tackling water shortages

  • 12 December 2017
  • From the section Business
Image gallery

Your pictures: Jugaad

Low-cost inventions and innovations in India

Video

The Maasai boy who chased away lions

  • 31 July 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

BBC Innovators: Africa's Invention School

  • 24 July 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

The Indian 'water mother' helping villages

  • 12 December 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

How do you change a child bride culture?

  • 28 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

BBC Innovators: India's unstoppable inventor

  • 7 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

A solar power solution helping Nepal's babies

  • 31 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The child entrepreneur trying to clean up Pakistan's waste

  • 24 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The beads saving people from arsenic

  • 17 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The engineers trying to solve the Himalayan water crisis

  • 3 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The £1 device saving babies from pneumonia

  • 10 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Unstoppable innovator

  • 7 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Roof revolution

  • 21 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Educating girls

  • 28 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Saving mums

  • 5 December 2017
  • From the section Business

How solar-powered suitcases are helping babies in Nepal

  • 31 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Poo power

  • 14 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Can these beads stop 'history's biggest mass poisoning'?

  • 17 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Salvage superstar

  • 24 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The Maasai boy who chased away lions

  • 31 July 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

BBC Innovators: Africa's Invention School

  • 24 July 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

The Indian 'water mother' helping villages

  • 12 December 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

How do you change a child bride culture?

  • 28 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

BBC Innovators: India's unstoppable inventor

  • 7 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

A solar power solution helping Nepal's babies

  • 31 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The child entrepreneur trying to clean up Pakistan's waste

  • 24 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The beads saving people from arsenic

  • 17 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The engineers trying to solve the Himalayan water crisis

  • 3 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The £1 device saving babies from pneumonia

  • 10 October 2017
  • From the section Business