Asia Biz

Video

Going for a helicopter pub crawl in Australia

Tourism operators are offering a novel way to find a beer in Australia's vast outback.

  • 17 April 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

High tea on the high seas, British style

Cruises steeped in British tradition are winning over passengers in Asia and around the world.

Video

'Instagrammable' picnics are business hit

A husband-and-wife team puts together picture perfect picnics for customers who are looking for shared experiences.

Video

Vietnam's tech innovation renaissance

Vietnam's tech economy is experiencing an innovation renaissance, with the return of overseas nationals injecting fresh ideas and a new energy.

  • 1 March 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Hangzhou and the Alibaba effect

The emergence of a tech behemoth transforms its hometown.

  • 20 February 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

A tale of two Indian tech cities

  • 16 February 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Bandung aims to be Indonesia's tech hub

  • 5 February 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Taiwan's techies battle its 'play safe' culture

  • 29 January 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Penang: Malaysia's secret silicon island

  • 22 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Designing the perfect sound

  • 15 January 2018
Video

Can wearable tech give sports teams the edge?

  • 13 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Vertical villages: a modern day solution

  • 24 November 2017
Video

Fighting a deadly banana disease

  • 23 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Creating low-cost luxury modular homes

  • 30 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

How do you turn used coffee grounds into clothes?

Video

New-age stories over breakfast in Beijing

Video 2:12

How to invest in classic cars

Video

'Entrepreneurs are delinquents'

Video

Education in India - it's a costly business

  • 8 March 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Health spas for babies - they do exist

  • 2 March 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Who spends $150,000 on a kid's party?

  • 21 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Mini MBAs - would you enrol your child?

  • 7 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

What do you want to be when you grow up?

  • 13 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

The trend for designer kids fashion

  • 30 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Can 60-year-olds still run a cool business?

  • 28 April 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

A bite to eat with one of India's richest men

  • 18 April 2017
  • From the section Business
Video 2:33

Making money from travel and shopping

  • 15 September 2016
  • From the section Business

Road to success as a celebrity doctor

Video

Indian start-up bringing artists together

  • 26 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:43

Living the theatre of dreams in Sydney

  • 29 June 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Japan's caviar production plans

  • 30 November 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

The farmers paid to protect birds

  • 24 November 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:30

The rising popularity of watch collecting

Video 2:14

Is fine art a good investment?

Stamp collecting: The mistakes worth millions

Video 2:09

Whether to invest in wine or whisky?

Video

Urban farming takes root in Singapore

  • 8 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 1:50

Taiwan's surprising quinoa superfood

  • 15 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Milking India's fresh food demand

  • 23 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:21

Keeping the port of Singapore ship-shape

  • 12 August 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Film star revives ancient glass skills

  • 14 July 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:34

Indonesia's disabled motorbike taxi service

  • 9 September 2016
  • From the section Business