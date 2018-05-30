UK strikes reach all-time low in 2017

Image caption Refuse workers in Birmingham were among those who did go on strike in 2017

The number of strikes in the UK last year was the lowest recorded to date, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 79 stoppages in 2017, the lowest figures since records began in 1891.

The number of workers involved in labour disputes also fell to an all time low of 33,000.

Nearly 70% of the working days lost were in the transport and storage sector.

Public transport, and in particular rail services, accounted for most of the strikes.

Out of the total 79 stoppages, 39 were over pay.

There were 276,000 working days lost due to strike action, making it the sixth lowest annual total.

ONS senior statistician David Freeman said: "While the number of days lost wasn't quite a record low, it has significantly reduced since the early 1990s.

"This is a stark contrast to the levels seen when the miners went on strike in the 1970s and 1980s, and the even greater levels of industrial action in the 1910s and 1920s."