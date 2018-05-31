FirstGroup boss departs after £327m loss

Image copyright PA

FirstGroup chief executive Tim O'Toole has stepped down with "immediate effect", after the bus and train operator reported a huge full-year loss.

The company, which owns Great Western Railway, said it lost £327m in the year to 31 March, compared with a profit of £152.6m last year.

The group's chairman said the results "fell short of our ambitions".

FirstGroup shares are down by about 12% following the announcements.

Mr O'Toole said: "The time is right for me to step aside. Today's results clear the way for the new approach sought by our chairman and the board."

Mr O'Toole, who had been with the company for eight years, has been replaced by Wolfhart Hauser, who becomes executive chairman, and Matthew Gregory, who becomes interim chief operating officer as well as chief financial officer.

Mr Hausser said: "This year's results fell short of our ambitions - we are disappointed that we did not make the further progress we intended based on the trends we saw at the end of the previous financial year."

FirstGroup's board was examining "all appropriate means to mobilise the considerable value inherent in the group", said Mr Hauser.

Apart from Great Western Railway, the group also runs South Western Railway, the Heathrow Airport Connect service and First Bus, as well as the Greyhound bus business in the US.

Greyhound's business model and prospects are now under review, Mr Hauser added.

Earlier this year, FirstGroup rejected a takeover offer from a US private equity firm Apollo Management, an approach which came after it warned of trading weakness due to strong competition in the US.

FirstGroup has also been targeted by Canadian activist investor West Face Capital, which disclosed a 5% stake in the business last June.