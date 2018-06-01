Visa payment disruption hits Europe
Card payments are currently failing across the UK and elsewhere in Europe, Visa has said.
The extent of the disruption is not yet clear but customers across Europe have been complaining that payments have been denied.
Barclays and Bank of Ireland advised customers to use ATMs to withdraw cash, which appear to still be working.
Visa is working to resolve the problem but one payments firm said transactions were now working intermittently.
The Payment Systems Regulator told the BBC it understood the problem to be limited to Visa card payments only. Mastercard said it was seeing no problems on its network.
Supermarket Tesco said that the problem was not affecting chip and pin payments, but that it was affecting customers using contactless payments.
Responding to complaints on social media, HSBC said there were issues with processing Visa payments, which were intermittent, but were "slowly recovering".
Sainsbury's also said it was experiencing problems.
First Bank told customers on Twitter there weren't "any timescales for resolution at the moment".
However, Paymentsense, which runs card services for small businesses, said that transactions were now starting to go through.
Are you a Visa customer? Have your card payments been affected? You can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Or upload your pictures/video here
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124 (UK) or +44 7624 800 100 (international)
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy