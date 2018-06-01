Visa payment disruption hits Europe

Image copyright Getty Images

Card payments are currently failing across the UK and elsewhere in Europe, Visa has said.

The extent of the disruption is not yet clear but customers across Europe have been complaining that payments have been denied.

Barclays and Bank of Ireland advised customers to use ATMs to withdraw cash, which appear to still be working.

Visa is working to resolve the problem but one payments firm said transactions were now working intermittently.

The Payment Systems Regulator told the BBC it understood the problem to be limited to Visa card payments only. Mastercard said it was seeing no problems on its network.

Supermarket Tesco said that the problem was not affecting chip and pin payments, but that it was affecting customers using contactless payments.

Responding to complaints on social media, HSBC said there were issues with processing Visa payments, which were intermittent, but were "slowly recovering".

Sainsbury's also said it was experiencing problems.

First Bank told customers on Twitter there weren't "any timescales for resolution at the moment".

Skip Twitter post by @talktoBOI We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues. This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 1, 2018 Report

However, Paymentsense, which runs card services for small businesses, said that transactions were now starting to go through.

