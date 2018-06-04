Gaffe derails Mothercare store closure plan

Image copyright Newscast

Mothercare's plan to close about a third of its stores has been derailed after the struggling retailer admitted it got its sums wrong.

Last Friday, the company said lenders had backed a restructuring plan that included closing 50 of its 152 stores.

However, Mothercare said it now realised that plans for one division had not been approved by the necessary 75% majority.

That means 21 of the planned closures cannot go ahead as planned.

Creditors voted separately on a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which allows companies to shut loss-making shops and reduce rents for the company's three divisions: Mothercare UK, Early Learning Centre, and Childrens World.

Mothercare said the vote for its Childrens World division, which employs 336 people, had failed "by a very narrow margin" with 73.3% backing the CVA move.

The retailer said the announcement would not affect its other restructuring plans.

Mothercare has nearly halved its store numbers over the past five years as it struggled to react to a changing retail environment.

The company plunged to a £72.8m loss in its most recent financial year, as it took hefty charges to pay for closing stores and reorganising the business.

CVAs have become commonplace this year as a number of big high street names struggle to stay afloat.

Earlier this year, toy store chain Toys R Us collapsed into administration, as did electronics retailer Maplin.

Carpetright has entered into a CVA and announced store closures, along with fashion chain New Look.

A number of reasons have been cited for failures on the High Street, including a squeeze on consumers' income, the growth of online shopping and the rising costs of staff, rents and business rates.‎