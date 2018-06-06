Emirates looks to windowless planes

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark thinks the windowless plane is the future

Emirates Airline has unveiled a new First Class Suite on board its latest aircraft that features virtual windows.

Instead of being able to see directly outside, passengers view images projected in from outside the aircraft using fibre-optic cameras.

The airline says it paves the way for removing all windows from future planes, making them lighter and faster.

Airline president Sir Tim Clark said: "The quality of the imagery is so good, it's better than with the natural eye."

The virtual windows can be seen in the first class cabin of Emirates' newest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Sir Tim told the BBC that the ultimate aim was to have planes with no windows at all.

"Imagine now a fuselage as you're boarding with no windows, but when you get inside, there are windows," he said.

"Now you have one fuselage which has no structural weaknesses because of windows.

"The aircraft are lighter, the aircraft could fly faster, they'll burn far less fuel and fly higher."