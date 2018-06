Image copyright Getty Images

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is resigning after 26 years in the role.

He will become chairman of Associated Newspapers, which is owned by the company DMGT, and its editor-in-chief.

Associated also owns the Mail on Sunday and the successful Mail Online, the most visited English-language newspaper website in the world.

Mr Dacre, who edited the Evening Standard for two years before he joined the Mail, will start his new job before his 70th birthday in November.