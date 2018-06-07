London Stock Exchange fails to open
- 7 June 2018
The London Stock Exchange has failed to open and trading in shares is currently suspended.
Trading normally begins at 8:00 each weekday.
An LSE spokesperson said the opening auction had been delayed because of an issue with pricing data.
Trading is now expected to begin at 09:00.