Swedish retail giant Ikea says it will stop selling single-use plastic products by 2020.

It says the ban will apply across all its global stores.

Ikea says in future, it will design products to be able to be repaired, resold or recycled.

Its move follows hard on the heels of an announcement by the European Union that it plans to ban plastic items including straws, cotton buds, cutlery, balloon sticks and drink stirrers.

Single-use plastics can be very damaging to marine life.

The move is part of its plan to design all Ikea products with the aim of using only renewable and recycled materials and to achieve zero emissions by 2025.

It will also increase the number of non-meat meals and snacks in its restaurants.

Torbjorn Loof, chief executive at Inter Ikea Group, said: "Through our size and reach we have the opportunity to inspire and enable more than one billion people to live better lives, within the limits of the planet.

"We are committed to taking the lead working together with everyone - from raw material suppliers all the way to our customers and partners."